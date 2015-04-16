FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Taiwan's TSMC books 65 pct rise in Q1 net profit, beats estimates
April 16, 2015 / 5:45 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Taiwan's TSMC books 65 pct rise in Q1 net profit, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects net profit to T$79 billion, not T$78 billion, in the second paragraph)

TAIPEI, April 16 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) reported a 65 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Thursday, beating analyst estimates, boosted by strong sales of iPhones from main client Apple Inc.

The world’s largest contract chip manufacturer booked T$79 billion ($2.54 billion) for January-March, compared with the T$77.8 billion average estimate of 22 analysts polled by Reuters.

The company also reported a quarterly revenue rise of 49.8 percent, as devices from watches to washing machines require more chips.

Shares of TSMC closed up 2.8 percent ahead of the earnings release, versus a 1.22 percent rise in the overall TAIEX index. ($1 = 31.1200 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

