7 months ago
Taiwan's TSMC Q4 net rises 37.6 pct y/y to quarterly record, beats estimates
January 12, 2017 / 5:39 AM / 7 months ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker and major supplier to Apple Inc, said on Thursday its net profit in the fourth quarter of last year rose 37.6 percent from a year earlier to T$100.2 billion ($3.15 billion), a quarterly record.

The result compared with the T$96.21 billion mean estimate in a Thomson Reuters poll, as well as T$96.8 billion three months prior.

Revenue was T$262.23 billion, topping the previous quarterly record of T$260.4 billion set in the third quarter. ($1 = 31.7620 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

