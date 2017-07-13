FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
TSMC posts 8.6 pct y/y fall in Q2 net profit to T$66.27 bln
#TrumpExclusive
#Technology
#CyberRisk
#FutureofMoney
#Energy&Environment
#WiderImage
Sections
Featured
Giant iceberg breaks off Antarctica
Environment
Giant iceberg breaks off Antarctica
Trump’s plan to make voters older, wealthier, whiter
Commentary
Trump’s plan to make voters older, wealthier, whiter
Energy & Environment
Reuters Focus
Energy & Environment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 13, 2017 / 5:45 AM / an hour ago

TSMC posts 8.6 pct y/y fall in Q2 net profit to T$66.27 bln

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, July 13 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the world's largest contract chipmaker and a major supplier to Apple Inc, said its second-quarter net profit fell 8.6 percent from the same period a year ago as revenue also fell slightly.

Net profit was T$66.27 billion ($2.19 billion) for the April-June period, down from T$72.51 billion in the year-ago quarter. That compared to the T$68.44 billion average forecast of 22 analysts, according to Thomson Reuters.

TSMC's revenue in the quarter fell 3.6 percent from the same period a year ago and was off 8.6 percent from the first quarter of this year. ($1 = 30.2730 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu and J.R. Wu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.