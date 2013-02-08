FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Taiwan's TSMC says January sales up 37 pct on year
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 8, 2013 / 5:40 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Taiwan's TSMC says January sales up 37 pct on year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to fix percent change to 37 pct, not 39 pct, and changes 2nd paragraph to say consolidated sales, not unconsolidated)

TAIPEI, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world’s biggest contract chipmaker, said on Friday that sales in January rose 37 percent from a year earlier.

TSMC said consolidated sales totaled T$47.44 billion ($1.6 billion) last month. The company did not give further details.

The company reported unconsolidated sales of T$34.05 billion a year earlier and T$36.56 billion in the previous month.

For a table on TSMC's website, see here

$1 = 29.5395 Taiwan dollars Reporting by Clare Jim; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.