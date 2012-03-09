FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TSMC says Feb sales up 5.8 pct on year
March 9, 2012 / 5:36 AM / 6 years ago

TSMC says Feb sales up 5.8 pct on year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, March 9 (Reuters) - TSMC, the world’s biggest contract chip maker, said on Friday that sales in February rose 5.8 percent from a year earlier but fell 1.4 percent from a month ago.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) said unconsolidated sales totalled T$33.58 billion ($1.14 billion) last month, compared with T$31.75 billion a year earlier and T$34.05 billion in January.

Consolidated sales totalled T$33.86 billion, up 3.6 percent from a year earlier. The company did not give further details.

TSMC said on Thursday that it will hire 2,000 in the first half of the year in order to fulfill expanded capacity and higher technical demand.

