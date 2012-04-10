FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TSMC says March sales up 0.7 pct on year
April 10, 2012 / 5:45 AM / in 6 years

TSMC says March sales up 0.7 pct on year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, April 10 (Reuters) - TSMC, the world’s biggest contract chip maker, said on Tuesday that sales in March rose 0.7 percent from a year earlier and 9 percent from the previous month.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) said unconsolidated sales totalled T$36.61 billion ($1.24 billion) last month, compared with T$36.37 billion a year earlier and T$33.58 billion in the previous month.

Consolidated sales totalled T$37.08 billion, down 0.6 percent from a year earlier.

The company did not give further details.

For a table on TSMC's website, see here ($1 = 29.5495 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

