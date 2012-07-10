FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TSMC says June sales up 20.2 pct on year
July 10, 2012 / 5:36 AM / in 5 years

TSMC says June sales up 20.2 pct on year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, July 10 (Reuters) - TSMC, the world’s biggest contract chip maker, said on Tuesday that unconsolidated sales in June rose 20.2 percent from a year earlier, but edged down 1.7 percent from May.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) said unconsolidated sales totalled T$42.87 billion ($1.43 billion)last month, compared with T$35.65 billion a year earlier and T$43.62 billion in the previous month.

Consolidated sales totalled T$43.43 billion, up 18.4 percent from a year earlier.

The company did not give further details.

