TSMC to quit unprofitable solar module business
August 25, 2015

TSMC to quit unprofitable solar module business

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TAIPEI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world’s No.1 contract chip manufacturer, on Tuesday said it would stop making solar modules at the end of this month because the sector was not profitable.

“TSMC continues to believe that solar module manufacturing remains a robust and growing industry, but despite six years of hard work we have not found a way to make a sustainable profit,” Dr. Steve Tso, chairman of TSMC Solar and senior vice president of TSMC, said in an emailed statement.

The closure of TSMC Solar, TSMC’s wholly-owned subsidiary, follows the sale of its LED lighting unit, another sector which has struggled to reach profitability for the chip giant.

All 365 employees of TSMC Solar will be given new jobs in other departments, TSMC said.

TSMC estimates that charges related to the closure of the solar subsidiary’s factory will impact third-quarter 2015 earnings per share by T$0.07 ($0.0021). Remaining solar panel inventory will be installed at TSMC buildings and facilities, the company said.

TSMC mainly manufactures chips for gadgets from companies like Apple Inc. It has notched record growth in the past few years from smartphones. ($1 = 32.6750 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
