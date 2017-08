JOHANNESBURG, May 30 (Reuters) - South African hotel and casino operator Tsogo Sun said on Tuesday its chief executive Marcel von Aulock will resign at the end of June, after six years at the helm.

Von Aulock's resignation is effective June 1, 2017 and he would be replaced insider Jacques Booysen. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)