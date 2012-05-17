FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-S.Africa's Tsogo Sun FY profit up 12 pct
#Credit Markets
May 17, 2012 / 5:55 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-S.Africa's Tsogo Sun FY profit up 12 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Adj headline EPS at 121.5 cents vs 108.5 cents

* Says has cash to pursue growth (Adds details)

JOHANNESBURG, May 17 - Africa’s biggest hotels and casino operator Tsogo Sun Holdings reported a 12 percent in full year profit as low interest rates and higher wages boost demand for leisure spending.

Tsogo, 40 percent-owned by brewer SABMiller , said adjusted headline earnings per share totalled 121.5 cents in the year to end March compared with 108.5 cents.

Consumer are warily spending again in Africa’s biggest economy thanks to decades-low interest rates and above-inflation wage settlements

Tsogo said it had enough cash to pursue its growth strategy.

Shares in the company, which are valued at $2.53 billion, are up about 11 percent so far this year, outpacing a 5 percent gain in the JSE All-share index. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng, Editing Ed Stoddard)

