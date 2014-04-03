FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Tsogo Sun Holdings raises stake in Cullinan
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 3, 2014 / 10:11 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Tsogo Sun Holdings raises stake in Cullinan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) -

* Tsogo sun holdings ltd jse: tsh - acquisition by tsogo of an increased stake in cullinan

* Tsogo sun holdings ltd - acquisition by cullinan of various hotel assets from liberty group and southern sun

* Tsogo sun holdings ltd - southern sun will increase its equity interest in cullinan by 10% to 60% by subscribing for additional shares in cullinan for r100 million

* Tsogo sun holdings ltd - liberty group will dispose of liberty hotels and garden court kings beach property to cullinan for an aggregate purchase consideration of r1,270 million

* Tsogo sun holdings ltd - purchase consideration will be funded out of proceeds of cullinan restructure and shareholder loans to be provided by southern sun and liberty group, in proportion to their shareholdings following cullinan restructure

* Investment by Tsogo of a net R762 million Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.