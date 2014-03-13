FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Restructuring costs hit TT Electronics' full-year profit
March 13, 2014 / 7:56 AM / 4 years ago

Restructuring costs hit TT Electronics' full-year profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - British electronic-parts maker TT Electronics Plc reported a 16.8 percent fall in full-year pretax profit as it invested heavily in its ongoing restructuring program.

Profit before tax fell to 18.3 million pounds ($30.4 million) for the year ended Dec. 31, from 22 million pounds a year earlier.

Underlying revenue rose 4.9 percent to 532.2 million pounds, helped by increased sales in its core sensing and controls business in the last two months of the year.

The company said its operating margin dropped to 5.7 percent from 6 percent as it invested in product development, productivity and other programmes to improve its cost base.

TT Electronics, which makes components used in the auto, healthcare and defence industries, said the positive trend in orders seen in the second half of 2013 has continued into the first quarter of this year.

