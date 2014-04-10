FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TTM Technologies slashes first-quarter forecast
April 10, 2014 / 8:41 PM / 3 years ago

TTM Technologies slashes first-quarter forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Printed circuit board maker TTM Technologies Inc cut its first-quarter results forecast, saying it was hurt by forex losses following a fall of the Chinese currency against the U.S. dollar.

TTM shares fell 5 percent in after-market trading on the Nasdaq.

The company said it now expected to break even or earn up to 2 cents per share on an adjusted basis, compared with its previous earnings forecast of 3 cents to 9 cents per share.

Revenue is also expected to be at the low end of its prior forecast range of $290 million to $310 million, the company said. (Reporting By Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)

