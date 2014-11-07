FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai telecoms group Jasmine clears legal dispute with TT&T
November 7, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

Thai telecoms group Jasmine clears legal dispute with TT&T

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Thai Telecoms Group Jasmine International PCL said on Friday its rival TT&T has ended a legal dispute over asset ownership of a broadband internet provider.

The end of the dispute with TTT will open way for Jasmine to launch an infrastructure fund with a market capitalisation of up to 70 billion baht ($2.2 billion). The fund’s launch was delayed since 2013 due to the legal complications with TTT and domestic political uncertainty.

The two companies have been locked in an ongoing legal battle over the ownership of broadband internet provider Triple T. In June, TT&T took Jasmine subsidiary Acumen to court, saying it had contravened an agreement to sell it a stake in Triple T.

Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Miral Fahmy

