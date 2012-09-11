FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Tucson Electric sells $150 mln in notes
September 11, 2012 / 7:20 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- Tucson Electric sells $150 mln in notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Tucson Electric Power Co on
Tuesday sold $150 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service. 
    The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $100 million. 
    J.P. Morgan and Mitsubishi were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.

BORROWER: TUCSON ELECTRIC

AMT $150 MLN    COUPON 3.85 PCT    MATURITY    03/15/2023
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.675   FIRST PAY   03/15/2013 
MOODY'S Baa3    YIELD 3.888 PCT    SETTLEMENT  09/14/2012   
S&P BBB-MINUS   SPREAD 220 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BBB-MINUS  MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 35 BPS

