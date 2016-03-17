FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Fund manager Lampert leaves Tudor Investments
March 17, 2016 / 9:00 PM / a year ago

MOVES-Fund manager Lampert leaves Tudor Investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - One of Tudor Investment Corp’s longest-serving employees, Spencer Lampert, has left the firm after nearly three decades, according to a source familiar with the company.

The Greenwich, Conn.-based hedge fund’s founder, Paul Tudor Jones and its president, Mark Dalton, told employees of Lampert’s departure in an email this week, the source said.

Lampert had been with the company since 1987 in a variety of roles, including head of trading strategy, global head of research, and most recently senior portfolio manager. The departure was amicable, the source said; Lampert has not yet taken another job.

A company spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting By David Gaffen; Editing by Chris Reese)

