China's Tudou co-founder Wang retires after online video merger

SHANGHAI, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The co-founder of one of China’s top video websites, Tudou Holdings, said on Friday he has retired as its chief executive, the same day his firm’s merger with former rival Youku Inc was formally completed.

Gary Wang, for years a fixture in China’s booming Internet scene, said on his official microblog that he would be retiring, without giving a reason for the move, or what his next project would be.

Youku chief executive Victor Koo, who has led the integration of the two companies since their merger was announced in March, will head Youku Tudou Inc, where Wang will be a board member, the firms said on Friday.

Wang, who is said by Chinese media to be in his late 30s, co-founded Tudou with a Dutch entrepreneur in 2005.

Since then, the entrance of Baidu Inc’s iQiyi.com, Tencent Holdings and Ku6 Media has made the online video market much more competitive. Both Youku and Tudou have struggled with high content and bandwidth costs, factors which led to their merger.

“Thank you to all my brothers and sisters and to those I met along the way who have added colour to the journey. Let’s meet in my next interesting dream,” Wang posted on his Sina Corp Weibo account.

Youku and Tudou surprised the market in March when they said Youku would buy Tudou in an all-stock deal worth more than $1 billion.

Tudou shares will be suspended on Friday and eventually delisted, both firms said in a statement.

Youku and Tudou have said that both brands will continue to operate independently. Youku declined to comment.