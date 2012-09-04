FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Closeout retailer Tuesday Morning names new CEO
September 4, 2012

Closeout retailer Tuesday Morning names new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Home decor retailer Tuesday Morning Corp appointed Brady Churches as its chief executive, a month after former CEO Kathleen Mason filed a discrimination complaint after she was fired.

Mason, who was fired in June, alleged she was removed after she disclosed she was suffering from breast cancer.

The close-out retailer, which operates more than 850 stores across the United States, said Churches will also join the company’s board of directors.

Close-out retailers stock products that have been overproduced, discontinued or rejected by other retailers.

Churches started his career with Big Lots in 1976, two years before Tuesday Morning started its first store, and has 35 years of close-out retailing experience, the company said.

Shares of the Dallas-based company closed at $5.59 on Friday on the Nasdaq.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
