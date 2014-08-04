FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TUI Cruises orders two more ships as cruise demand rises
August 4, 2014 / 10:30 AM / 3 years ago

TUI Cruises orders two more ships as cruise demand rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 4 (Reuters) - TUI Cruises, a unit of TUI AG , is ordering two more cruise ships for its Cruises unit to reflect high demand for cruise holidays in Germany and Europe.

The new ships will be delivered in 2016 and 2017 and will take the fleet of TUI Cruises to six ships, the company said on Monday.

TUI Cruises, a joint venture between TUI AG and Royal Caribbean Cruises, currently operates 3 cruise ships, with a fourth being built.

TUI AG, which is currently in merger talks with London-listed unit TUI Travel Plc, had said in May it wanted to expand its cruise operations.

“In Germany and in Europe the interest in cruises is increasing,” TUI CEO Friedrich Joussen said in a statement on Monday. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

