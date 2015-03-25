TUI Group confident on hitting profit growth target

LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - Tour company TUI Group said it was confident of meeting a target to grow full-year underlying operating profit by between 10 and 15 percent, helped by rising holiday sales and prices.

The company, formed in December from the merger of London-listed TUI Travel and German majority owner TUI AG , also said on Wednesday that it expected its underlying first half result this year to beat last year‘s.

TUI said holiday sales for its winter season rose 1 percent while holiday prices for the coming summer were also 1 percent higher, with summer bookings also up 1 percent.

The company, the world’s largest leisure tourism group which competes against Thomas Cook, is due to publish its first-half results in May. (Reporting by Sarah Young)