FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TUI AG still eyes IPO or sale of Hapag-Lloyd stake
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 14, 2014 / 9:10 AM / 3 years ago

TUI AG still eyes IPO or sale of Hapag-Lloyd stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 14 (Reuters) - TUI AG is still open to a sale or flotation of its stake in container shipping company Hapag-Lloyd , its management said on Thursday.

“Whichever comes first at a decent price, we will go for it,” Chief Financial Officer Horst Baier told analysts after the group reported third-quarter results.

Hapag-Lloyd is merging with Chilean shipper Vapores . After the closing of the deal, expected in autumn, and a capital increase, in which TUI will not take part, TUI’s share of Hapag-Lloyd will fall to 13.9 percent.

TUI has long been looking to exit container shipping in order to focus fully on tourism. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.