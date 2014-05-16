FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TUI AG says confident for year as restructuring takes effect
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 16, 2014 / 5:17 AM / 3 years ago

TUI AG says confident for year as restructuring takes effect

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 16 (Reuters) - German travel and tourism group TUI AG said it was on track for its targets for the next two years as it reported a smaller than expected second-quarter loss.

TUI AG, which owns a 55 percent stake in Europe’s largest tour operator TUI Travel, said its underlying loss before earnings, tax and amortisation (EBITA) reached 205.1 million euros ($281.3 million) in the quarter, against analyst forecasts for a loss of 223 million.

“Against the background of the improved business performance of the sectors, we are very confident to fully reach our earnings targets for the full year,” Chief Executive Friedrich Joussen said in a statement on Friday. ($1 = 0.7291 Euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Ludwig Burger)

