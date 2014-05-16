TUI AG says confident for year as restructuring takes effect

FRANKFURT, May 16 (Reuters) - German travel and tourism group TUI AG said it was on track for its targets for the next two years as it reported a smaller than expected second-quarter loss.

TUI AG, which owns a 55 percent stake in Europe’s largest tour operator TUI Travel, said its underlying loss before earnings, tax and amortisation (EBITA) reached 205.1 million euros ($281.3 million) in the quarter, against analyst forecasts for a loss of 223 million.

“Against the background of the improved business performance of the sectors, we are very confident to fully reach our earnings targets for the full year,” Chief Executive Friedrich Joussen said in a statement on Friday. ($1 = 0.7291 Euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Ludwig Burger)