TUI AG says TUI Travel merger plans on track
August 14, 2014 / 7:30 AM / 3 years ago

TUI AG says TUI Travel merger plans on track

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 14 (Reuters) - TUI AG’s plans for a merger with its London-listed unit TUI Travel Plc are on track, the German company’s chief executive said on Thursday.

“We are well on the way but we can’t say anything more,” Friedrich Joussen told journalists after the group reported third quarter results.

Takeover regulations in Britain also prevent the two companies from releasing full interim reports until a merger proposal is formally submitted. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

