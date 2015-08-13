TUI sees cost of Tunisia attacks at 35-40 mln euros in 2015

LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Holiday firm TUI Group said cancelled holidays to Tunisia after a gun attack would cost the company between 35 million euros and 40 million euros in total in its current financial year.

Chief Executives Peter Long and Friedrich Joussen told reporters on Thursday the impact of Tunisia in its fourth quarter would be about 25 million euros, on top of the 10 million euros profit hit it flagged in its third-quarter results.

The beach massacre in Tunisia in late June which killed 38 mainly British holidaymakers, many of whom were on TUI holidays. (Reporting by Sarah Young, Victoria Bryan and Peter Maushagen, Editing by Paul Sandle)