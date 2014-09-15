FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-TUI agrees all-share nil-premium merger of Tui travel and Tui AG
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 15, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-TUI agrees all-share nil-premium merger of Tui travel and Tui AG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - TUI AG : * Says reached agreement on the terms of a recommended all-share nil-premium

merger of Tui travel and Tui AG * Says will receive 0.399 new Tui AG shares for each Tui travel share held by

them at the scheme record time * Says existing Tui travel shareholders to own 46% of the combined group * Says the combined group would have a fully-diluted equity value of

approximately EUR6.5 billion * Says the combined group will be German domiciled with a premium listing on

the London stock exchange * Says interim dividend is in lieu of a final dividend for the financial year

2013/1 Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.