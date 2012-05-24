UPDATE 1-TUI AG dismisses report on CEO succession

* TUI says no candidates yet discussed

* Report had said ThyssenKrupp exec Eichler to take over

* Eichler says not available, contract runs for 5 years

FRANKFURT, May 24 (Reuters) - German travel and tourism group TUI rejected on Thursday a report that an executive from steel group ThyssenKrupp was due to take over as chief executive officer from next year.

Manager Magazin had earlier reported that Edwin Eichler, head of Thyssen’s materials division and CEO of its Steel Europe and Steel Americas units, would join TUI in the autumn before taking over from current CEO Michael Frenzel next February.

“While it is natural to begin the search for a successor in good time given the complexity of the tourism industry and the challenges facing TUI, there has been no decision as to the timing or the candidates,” TUI supervisory board head Klaus Mangold said in a statement.

Frenzel, whose contract runs until end-March 2014, has headed the company since 1994, transforming the then Preussag conglomerate via a series of acquisitions into TUI AG, which controls Europe’s largest tour operator TUI Travel.

Eichler said he would fulfil his contract at the steelmaker, where he is due to stay until September 30, 2017, and was not available for other roles.