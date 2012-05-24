FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ThyssenKrupp manager to take over at TUI AG-report
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Breakingviews
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
May 24, 2012 / 12:40 PM / 5 years ago

ThyssenKrupp manager to take over at TUI AG-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 24 (Reuters) - An executive from steel group ThyssenKrupp will take over as head of German travel and tourism group TUI from next year, a German magazine reported on Thursday.

Edwin Eichler, head of Thyssen’s materials division and CEO of its Steel Europe and Steel Americas units will join TUI in the autumn before taking over from current CEO Michael Frenzel next February, manager magazin reported without specifiying its sources.

Neither TUI nor ThyssenKrupp were immediately available for comment on Thursday.

Frenzel, whose contract runs until the end of March 2014, has headed the company since 1994 and TUI has previously said it was already looking for his successor. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.