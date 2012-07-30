FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 30, 2012 / 3:40 PM / in 5 years

Vodafone manager Joussen to become new CEO of TUI AG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 30 (Reuters) - Vodafone manager Friedrich Joussen will take over as chief executive officer of TUI AG from next year, succeeding Michael Frenzel, the German travel and tourism group said on Monday.

Joussen, 49, was managing director of Vodafone Deutschland from 2005 to 2012.

TUI said Frenzel, 65, will leave the executive board after the next annual general meeting on Feb. 13, 2013.

Frenzel, whose contract runs until end-March 2014, has headed the company since 1994, transforming the then Preussag conglomerate via a series of acquisitions into TUI AG, which controls Europe’s largest tour operator TUI Travel. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze)

