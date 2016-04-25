FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cinven in final talks over buying TUI unit Hotelbeds - source
April 25, 2016 / 9:55 AM / a year ago

Cinven in final talks over buying TUI unit Hotelbeds - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 25 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Cinven is in final talks over buying travel operator TUI’s Hotelbeds unit, a source close to the negotiations told Reuters on Monday.

Europe’s biggest tour operator TUI put its Hotelbeds Group unit up for sale at the end of last year, citing strategic reasons.

The value of the deal is estimated at around 1 billion euros ($1.12 billion).

A TUI spokesman didn’t confirm the talks and said the process was ongoing.

Cinven declined to comment. ($1 = 0.8891 euros) (Reporting by Freya Berry, Alexander Hübner, Peter Maushagen and Victoria Bryan; Writing by Tina Bellon; Editing by Sinead Cruise and Harro ten Wolde)

