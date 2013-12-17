FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-TUI announces surprise dividend for 2012/13
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 17, 2013 / 4:15 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-TUI announces surprise dividend for 2012/13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Proposes 0.15 eur/share for 2012/13

* Analysts expected no dividend for 2012/13

* Last paid dividend for 2007

* Shares down 2 percent

FRANKFURT, Dec 17 (Reuters) - German travel and tourism group TUI AG announced on Tuesday plans to resume paying a dividend earlier than expected, proposing a payment of 0.15 euros per share for the financial year 2012/13.

TUI had in May announced a restructuring programme aimed at cutting costs and restoring dividends by the time the 2014/15 business year ended.

“Due to the positive development of the oneTUI strategy programme and its solid balance sheet and funding structures, (TUI) is able to resume payment of a dividend to its shareholders earlier than planned,” the company said in a statement ahead of the publication of financial results for its full year through September on Wednesday.

Analysts on average had expected TUI to pay no dividend for 12/2013.

The news helped TUI’s share briefly pare losses. By 1553 GMT, it was trading about 2 percent lower, little changed from before the announcement.

Analysts had expected TUI to be held back by renovation costs at its hotel division and a sluggish cruise business, which is suffering from overcapacity.

TUI, which owns 54.48 percent in London-listed TUI Travel , has not offered a dividend since paying 0.25 euros ($0.34) per share for 2007.

Last week, TUI Travel reported full-year underlying operating profit up 13 percent to 555 million pounds ($904.51 million) on a constant currency basis as customers in Britain and Germany splashed out more on holidays.

TUI AG and TUI Travel called off merger talks just under a year ago, saying share price valuations would not result in a fair deal. ]

TUI AG shareholder John Fredriksen, a Norwegian shipping magnate, last month increased his stake in TUI AG to over 20 percent and sold his 5.4 percent stake in TUI Travel. He said he still viewed a merger of the two as an option and that the transaction strengthened his influence at TUI AG.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.