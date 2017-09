BERLIN, March 4 (Reuters) - German tour operator TUI Deutschland, part of TUI Travel , said it was optimistic for the summer booking season, with demand and revenues at the start of 2014 above the year-earlier level.

Especially demand for holidays in Greece is driving growth, with bookings up 28 percent from a year earlier, TUI Deutschland told journalists in Berlin on Tuesday, ahead of the opening of the annual ITB travel fair.