TUI Group sees earnings up 10-15 pct this year
February 10, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

TUI Group sees earnings up 10-15 pct this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 10 (Reuters) - TUI Group, the world’s largest leisure tourism group, said it was on track to grow core earnings by between 10 and 15 percent in the current financial year as it reported a 5.4 percent increase in first-quarter sales.

TUI Group was formed in December by the merger of London-listed TUI Travel and German majority owner TUI AG .

In its first set of results as a combined company, TUI Group reported a first-quarter underlying loss before interest, tax, and amortisation of 107.9 million euros ($122.2 million), against a restated loss of 141.1 million euros for the previous year.

$1 = 0.8828 euros Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan

