BERLIN, Feb 10 (Reuters) - TUI Group, the world’s largest leisure tourism group, is pleased with summer 2015 trading, with average selling prices up 1 percent, it said on Tuesday.

While it is still at an early stage of the booking cycle, 32 percent of its mainstream holidays have been sold, according to presentation slides published on its website following first-quarter results. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)