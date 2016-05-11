FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TUI Group says plans to sell specialist unit
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 11, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

TUI Group says plans to sell specialist unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - European tourism group TUI said it planned to sell its specialist group of holiday brands, leaving it with just its main tourism business after it sold its Hotelbeds Group last month.

TUI, which on Wednesday confirmed that it was on track to deliver underlying earnings growth of at least ten percent, said that the specialist brands did not fit with its other holiday and cruise businesses.

The company in April sold its Hotelbeds unit to private equity group Cinven and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board in a deal worth 1.165 billion euros. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
