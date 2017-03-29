FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TUI reiterates profit target on solid holiday demand
March 29, 2017

TUI reiterates profit target on solid holiday demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - European travel and tourism company TUI reiterated its target of reaching at least 10 percent growth in underlying full-year operating profit after seeing solid demand for Winter and Summer bookings.

The group, which has been reorganising its business to invest in more of its own hotels and cruise ships and has been selling off what it views as non-core operations, said it had seen strong demand for trips to Greece, the Canaries and holidays further afield.

Unlike rival Thomas Cook, it did not see any recovery in the troubled Turkish market.

Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Victoria Bryan

