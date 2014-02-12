FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TUI AG says options open for Hapag-Lloyd cruise unit
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 12, 2014 / 8:36 AM / 4 years ago

TUI AG says options open for Hapag-Lloyd cruise unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 12 (Reuters) - German travel and tourism group TUI AG said it was keeping options open for its Hapag-Lloyd cruise business and would take a decision on whether it fit within the group once it had achieved a turnaround.

“We have to consider how strategic the Hapag-Lloyd cruises brand is for the group,” Chief Executive Friedrich Joussen told analysts after TUI reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday.

He also said TUI AG would only participate in a possible capital increase at separate container shipping company Hapag-Lloyd, in which it owns a 22 percent stake, if it had a guaranteed exit.

Hapag-Lloyd is in merger talks with Chilean shipper Vapores and a deal could result in two capital increases.

“We want to exit. We are not in the business to invest more,” Joussen said. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.