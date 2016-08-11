FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TUI confirms full-year goal as customers shift holiday destinations
August 11, 2016 / 5:05 AM / a year ago

TUI confirms full-year goal as customers shift holiday destinations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Europe's largest tour operator TUI Group confirmed its full-year forecasts as a focus on long-haul destinations and Spain helped make up for a drop in customers choosing Turkey and North Africa for their holidays this year.

TUI reported third quarter underlying earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) up 1 percent at 180 million euros ($201 million). Adjusted for the timing of Easter and currency effects, it would have been up 14 percent, TUI said in a statement on Thursday.

It confirmed a target for full-year underlying profit growth of at least 10 percent at constant currency rates. ($1 = 0.8954 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Joseph Nasr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
