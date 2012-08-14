FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TUI AG confident for year after good summer
August 14, 2012 / 6:06 AM / 5 years ago

TUI AG confident for year after good summer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 14 (Reuters) - German travel and tourism group TUI AG said it was confident for its full year performance after posting better than expected third-quarter results on Tuesday thanks to strong summer trading.

TUI Travel, the world’s biggest tour operator in which TUI holds a 56 percent stake, last week said summer holiday bookings had risen as a wet start to the summer tempted northern Europeans to book package holidays.

TUI AG said on Tuesday that TUI Travel may even exceed current expectations should sterling remain strong against the euro.

The Hannover, Germany-based group reported third quarter sales of 4.73 billion euros ($5.84 billion) and underlying earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) of 102.3 million euros

Analysts had been expecting the group to report flat third-quarter underlying earnings of 96.3 million euros and sales of 4.58 billion, according to a Reuters poll.

