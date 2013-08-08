FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-TUI AG affirms outlook after surprise Q3 net profit
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
August 8, 2013 / 6:01 AM / in 4 years

CORRECTED-TUI AG affirms outlook after surprise Q3 net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to show the period under review was Q3, not Q2)

FRANKFURT, Aug 8 (Reuters) - German travel and tourism group TUI AG reiterated its earnings forecast for this year after strong summer trading helped it report an unexpected quarterly profit on Thursday.

The group, which holds a 56 percent stake in the world’s largest tour operator TUI Travel, reported a net profit attributable to shareholders of 15.3 million euros ($20.4 million) in its fiscal third quarter, compared with consensus for a 15.4 million euro loss in a Reuters poll.

It said it still expected to post moderate sales growth this year and a net profit before minorities.

$1 = 0.7508 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan; editing by Christiaan Hetzner and Tom Pfeiffer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.