TUI on track after summer holiday bookings rise

LONDON, March 31 (Reuters) - TUI Group said holiday bookings for this summer were higher than last year as Europeans chose to holiday in Spain and further afield instead of destinations like Turkey, putting it on track to meet its annual target.

TUI said bookings for the summer, when it makes all of its profit, were up 2 percent and average selling prices were up 1 percent.

The company said that gave it confidence that it would meet its target of growing core earnings (EBITA) by at least 10 percent in the current financial year.