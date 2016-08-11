TUI lowers sales forecast on geopolitical tensions

BERLIN, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Tour operator TUI lowered its sales forecast for the full year after attacks and a failed coup in Turkey knocked revenue in the third quarter of its fiscal year.

TUI now expects sales growth of between 2 and 3 percent in the current financial year, instead of at least 5 percent, Chief Executive Fritz Joussen told journalists.

However, TUI confirmed its target for underlying profit growth of 10 percent this year, because a shift away from North Africa and Turkey to places such as Spain was driving up prices there.

The average room price in Spain is up by a high single-digit percentage this summer, Joussen said. Because Spain is so popular, there will be fewer last-minute discounts to fill rooms, he said. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)