BRIEF-Hastor family renews demand for Grammer EGM after Ningbo deal
Feb 15 Hastor family's Cascade International Investment GmbH
BERLIN Feb 14 European tour operator TUI reported a narrower loss for the first-quarter, although its German TUIFly unit was hit by costs of around 22 million euros ($23 million) due to staff calling in sick after a new strategy was announced in October.
The results came the day after the London-listed group announced the sale of a portfolio of specialist travel brands, collectively known as Travelopia, to KKR for an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($408 million).
TUI reported an underlying loss before interest, tax and amortisation for the first three months of its current financial year of 66.7 million euros, a 17 percent improvement on last year. Tourism companies typically make losses during the winter months.
It maintained a forecast for core earnings to rise by at least 10 percent this year at constant currency levels. ($1 = 0.7972 pounds) ($1 = 0.9415 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Ludwig Burger)
BERLIN, Feb 15 The German government is holding talks with General Motors and Peugeot to ensure that Opel's three plants in Germany remain open should the U.S. carmaker succeed in selling its European unit to the French company, Labour Minister Andrea Nahles said on Wednesday.
HELSINKI, Feb 15 Finland's Supercell, the maker of hit mobile game Clash of Clans, reported on Wednesday core profit rose 8 percent last year, helped by the launch of a new game and despite the challenge from Nintendo Co's smash hit Pokemon GO.