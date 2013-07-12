FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Thomson Airways says Dreamliner forced to return to UK
#Market News
July 12, 2013 / 5:41 PM / 4 years ago

UK's Thomson Airways says Dreamliner forced to return to UK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - A Boeing 787 Dreamliner operated by Britain’s Thomson Airways flying to the United States from northwest England was forced to return to Britain due to technical issues as a precaution on Friday, the airline said.

The incident was unrelated to a fire aboard another Dreamliner operated by Ethiopian Airlines while on the ground at Britain’s Heathrow airport.

“Thomson Airways can confirm that flight TOM126 travelling from Manchester to Sanford, Florida experienced a technical issue and the aircraft returned to Manchester Airport, as a precautionary measure,” Thomson Airways, owned by TUI Travel , said in a statement.

The company added that passengers had disembarked and that its engineers were inspecting the aircraft in Manchester.

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

