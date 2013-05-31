FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TUI Travel to buy 60 new Boeing aircraft worth $6 bln
#Market News
May 31, 2013 / 6:16 AM / 4 years ago

TUI Travel to buy 60 new Boeing aircraft worth $6 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - British holiday company TUI Travel said on Friday it would buy 60 new planes from Boeing with a value of $6.1 billion in a deal which is so large it will be subject to shareholder approval.

TUI Travel, 56-percent owned by Germany’s TUI AG, said the deal also included an option to purchase a further 90 aircraft.

All the planes involved in the deal are 737 MAX aircrafts, said the company, which currently operates a fleet of around 140 aircraft under various brands. It said the 60 aircraft would be delivered between 2018 and 2023.

