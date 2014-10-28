FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TUI Travel says shareholders approve merger with Germany's TUI AG
October 28, 2014 / 6:16 PM / 3 years ago

TUI Travel says shareholders approve merger with Germany's TUI AG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Shareholders in British travel company TUI Travel on Tuesday voted in favour of the company’s plans to merge with German travel company TUI AG , joining TUI AG’s shareholders in approving the deal.

The two companies reached an agreement in September on the terms of a 6.5 billion euro ($8.3 billion) merger to create the world’s largest leisure tourism group.

TUI AG’s shareholders also voted in favour of the deal earlier on Tuesday.

The tie-up had been expected ever since TUI Travel was created in 2007 from the merger of Britain’s First Choice and the travel business of TUI AG, which now owns around 55 percent of the London-listed company. (Reporting by Sarah Young. Editing by Jane Merriman)

