a year ago
TUI launches sale of specialist travel portfolio Travelopia - sources
September 21, 2016 / 2:05 PM / a year ago

TUI launches sale of specialist travel portfolio Travelopia - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Europe's leading tour operator TUI has picked advisors to launch the sale of a portfolio of specialist travel brands in a deal potentially worth 500-600 million euros ($557-$669 million) as it continues a push to sell non-core assets, people close to the matter said.

TUI has asked Citigroup to find a buyer for the Travelopia unit which comprises over 50 brands offering specialist luxury, adventure and education holidays, the people said.

$1 = 0.8970 euros Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Victoria Bryan; Editing by Tina Bellon

