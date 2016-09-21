TUI launches sale of specialist travel portfolio Travelopia - sources

FRANKFURT, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Europe's leading tour operator TUI has picked advisors to launch the sale of a portfolio of specialist travel brands in a deal potentially worth 500-600 million euros ($557-$669 million) as it continues a push to sell non-core assets, people close to the matter said.

TUI has asked Citigroup to find a buyer for the Travelopia unit which comprises over 50 brands offering specialist luxury, adventure and education holidays, the people said.