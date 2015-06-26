FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 26, 2015 / 2:26 PM / 2 years ago

TUI offers to fly Tunisia tourists home

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 26 (Reuters) - German tour operator TUI said on Friday that it is organising flight for tourists wishing to return from Tunisia after at least one gunman killed 27 people or more at a Tunisian beachside hotel.

TUI also said that tourists who have booked Tunisia holidays for this summer can rebook or cancel the trips free of charge until September 15, adding that it currently has 3,800 German tourists in the North African country.

At least one gunman opened fire in the popular resort of Sousse on Friday and while no one immediately claimed the attack, Islamist jihadists have attacked North African tourist sites before, seeing them as legitimate targets because of their open Western lifestyles and tolerance of alcohol. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Ludwig Burger)

