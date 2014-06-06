FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-TUI says stake held by S-Group Travel falls below 25 pct
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 6, 2014 / 4:41 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-TUI says stake held by S-Group Travel falls below 25 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Stake held by Mordashov’s S-Group Travel at 24.11 pct - TUI statement

* TUI spokesman says Mordashov’s overall stake still above 25 pct

* S-Group’s stake diluted due to convertible bond (Adds TUI spokesman saying Mordashov himself still owns over 25 pct, details)

FRANKFURT, June 6 (Reuters) - German travel group TUI AG said in a statement on Friday that the stake held by Russian billionaire Alexei Mordashov’s investment vehicle S-Group Travel fell below the 25 percent and was 24.11 percent on May 28.

A TUI spokesman said later that other shareholders exercising a convertible bond had slightly diluted S-Group’s stake but he added that Mordashov still owned more than 25 percent in total, including shares held outside S-Group. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Peter Maushagen; Editing by Pravin Char)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.