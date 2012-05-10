FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TUI AG narrows loss as tourists return to N Africa
May 10, 2012

TUI AG narrows loss as tourists return to N Africa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 10 (Reuters) - German travel and tourism group TUI AG said demand for holidays to North Africa was recovering as it reported a smaller than expected second-quarter loss of 224 million euros ($289.7 million).

The group, which controls Europe’s largest tour operator TUI Travel, also on Thursday confirmed an outlook for moderate turnover growth and a slight improvement in underlying EBITA for the fiscal year to end-September.

Analysts were expecting the group to report an underlying operating loss of 245 million euros, according to a Reuters poll.

TUI Travel had said on Wednesday it was outperforming competitors in Britain, helping to offset weaker trading in France, and that it expected a strong summer showing.

