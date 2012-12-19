FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TUI AG profits rise 24 pct on holidays, hotels strength
December 19, 2012

TUI AG profits rise 24 pct on holidays, hotels strength

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 19 (Reuters) - German travel and tourism group TUI AG reported a better than expected 24 percent jump in full-year profit, as its holidays business and hotels gained market share.

It said underlying earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) reached a record 745.7 million euros ($985.3 million) and turnover reached 18.3 billion euros.

Analysts had been expecting full-year underlying EBITA of 681 million euros on sales of 18.3 billion, according to a Reuters poll.

TUI AG controls a 56 percent stake in London-listed TUI Travel, the world’s largest tour operator, which already published results on Dec 4.

